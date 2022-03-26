Advertisement

National Weather Service warns residents about increased risk of fire today

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg issued a Red Flag Warning due to the wind and low relative humidity that could impact our area.

According to officials, residents are asked not to burn anything under this warning as outdoor fires could easily grow out of control. The Red Flag warning will be in effect until 8:00 p.m. on March 26.

The National Weather Service gave out information regarding the warning via Twitter on Saturday morning. Included in that post is a map showing all the areas impacted.

Officials said winds are expected to be around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts that could reach up to 45 mph. They added that relative humidity could get as low as 18%

