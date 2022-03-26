National Weather Service warns residents about increased risk of fire today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg issued a Red Flag Warning due to the wind and low relative humidity that could impact our area.

According to officials, residents are asked not to burn anything under this warning as outdoor fires could easily grow out of control. The Red Flag warning will be in effect until 8:00 p.m. on March 26.

The National Weather Service gave out information regarding the warning via Twitter on Saturday morning. Included in that post is a map showing all the areas impacted.

Windy and dry conditions today will lead to increased 🔥 fire 🔥danger across the entire area. Burning is discouraged today. If you plan to burn, call local burning permitting authorities first and be careful. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/LTU4aXL4ze — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) March 26, 2022

Officials said winds are expected to be around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts that could reach up to 45 mph. They added that relative humidity could get as low as 18%

