Officers investigating shooting that injured one person on Friday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Friday night near Helen Street.

Officers said they responded to the emergency room of Spartanburg Regional after the victim showed up for treatment. When they arrived, they learned that the victim was driven to the hospital by the person she was with during the incident. Officers spoke to the driver to figure out what happened.

According to officers, she told them that she and the victim were trying to buy weed from two men when the incident occurred. She claimed that when they decided not to purchase the weed, one of the men got angry and began to threaten them with a gun. Officers said when she tried to drive off, the man fired two shots at the car and hit the victim.

Officers took a look at the car they were driving and found two bullet holes in the vehicle.

Officers then went to where the shooting happened and talked to a witness. Through the information from that conversation, officers said they were able to find two bullet casings.

Unfortunately, the victims were not familiar with the suspects and were unable to identify them.

