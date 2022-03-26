Officers searching for NC suspect accused of armed robbery

FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fletcher Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store this morning.

Officers said the incident happened at a Shell Station on New Airport road at around 2:19 a.m.

According to officers, the suspect allegedly went into the store and walked around before he approached the counter and pulled a handgun from his pocket. They added that he then reached into the cash register and grabbed money after struggling with the clerk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Ron Diaz at 828-209-6287.

