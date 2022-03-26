U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on murder suspect

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Marshals announced that they are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a homicide investigation from 2020.

Officials said 19-year-old Dionate Whitson, also known as Diontae Whitson, was charged with first-degree murder following the November 28, 2020, killing of a teenager. According to investigators, Whitson could be living among the homeless populations.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to finding and arresting Dionate Whitson, but we need the public’s help, said Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Commander Jamaal Thompson. “I encourage anyone with any information about this fugitive to come forward and help us find justice for the victim of his crime.

Officials believe Whitson is part of the violent street gang known as Sex, Money, Murder and that they are helping him avoid arrest. They added that Whitson may be moving between Asheville, Greensboro, Raleigh, or Winston Salem to avoid arrest.

Officials also believe the gang is using their resources to hide Whitson and that he could be staying with people who don’t know he is wanted for murder.

According to officials, “Sex, Money, Murder” (SMM) is a violent street gang that originated in the Bronx housing projects of New York City. The leaders of the gang were known to use violence during drug deals.

Officials described Whitson as a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Whitson is asked to call 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and don’t have to testify in court.

