10 homes evacuated as crews battle fire in North Carolina

SWAIN COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Swain County Emergency Services said crews are continuing to battle a large fire in Swain County near Stone Pile Gap Road and Coopers Creek Road.

Swain County Emergency Services Director David Breedlove said the fire has spread over 350 acres. He added the fire is currently 10 percent contained.

According to Breedlove, ten homes were evacuated, but no structures have been destroyed at this point.

Thankfully, nobody has been injured since the fire began on Saturday.

On Saturday, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials closed parts of the area due to the growing fire.

