Another Cold Night, Warming Up This Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The dry weather continues, it’s best not to burn until conditions get wetter. The dry air will allow temperatures to fall quickly this evening. The winds will diminish across the Upstate, but continue to be gusty across the mountains this evening and overnight. Expect gusts to near 25 mph in the higher elevations overnight. Lows will be quite chilly, with lows in the mid 30s, except upper 20s in the mountains. Bring in the tender plants.

Monday remains dry with elevated fire danger across the region. Skies will be mostly sunny, except a few more clouds in the mountains. It will be another breezy day, with low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 60s, with upper 50s in the mountains. Monday night will be chilly, but not as cold as it has been, with lows in the low 40s, with mid 30s in the mountains.

Tuesday will feature more clouds and slightly cooler conditions, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday night will be chilly with lows in the 40s.

A bigger warmup is expected Wednesday, as a warm front moves through. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the Upstate, and low 70s for the mountains. A better chance of showers and T-Storms move in late Wednesday into Thursday with a cold front.

