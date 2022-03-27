Advertisement

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

(WCAX)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to USGS, the earthquake was detected on Sunday, March 27 at 1:27 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.2.

It was located 3.3 miles east of Elgin, SC and 20.7 miles northeast of Columbia.

This is the 22nd earthquake the state has seen to date.

