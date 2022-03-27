Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to USGS, the earthquake was detected on Sunday, March 27 at 1:27 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.2.

It was located 3.3 miles east of Elgin, SC and 20.7 miles northeast of Columbia.

This is the 22nd earthquake the state has seen to date.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.