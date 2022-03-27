Advertisement

Bill to allow Sunday hunting on SC-owned lands gets hearing

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow hunting on Sundays in wildlife management areas run by the state of South Carolina is getting a hearing.

South Carolina is one of only a few states that restrict hunting on Sundays, a prohibition going back to blue laws at the founding of the United States that banned many activities on what early churchgoers considered a day of rest.

Sunday hunting on private land has only been allowed for about a decade.

The bill will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday.

