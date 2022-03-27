Advertisement

Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County

Crews on the scene of a fire in Anderson County
Crews on the scene of a fire in Anderson County(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a structure fire along Circle Street in Anderson County.

According to dispatch, two structures were impacted by the flames, but no one was injured. They added that crews went to the scene at around 2:00 p.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as more details are released.

