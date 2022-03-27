Deputies searching for missing endangered woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing endangered woman.

According to deputies, 75-year-old Janie Rumph suffers from memory loss and was last seen on Saturday at around 3 p.m. on Rutherford Road.

Deputies say she is five-foot-five and weighs 145 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding her location, call 911.

