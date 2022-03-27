Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing endangered woman

Janie Rumph, 75
Janie Rumph, 75(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing endangered woman.

According to deputies, 75-year-old Janie Rumph suffers from memory loss and was last seen on Saturday at around 3 p.m. on Rutherford Road.

Deputies say she is five-foot-five and weighs 145 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding her location, call 911.

