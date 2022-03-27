Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by two cars on Saturday night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian in Spartanburg County on Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:09 p.m. on Hidden Hill Road.

According to troopers, the pedestrian was in the road when they were hit by a vehicle going north. Soon after the first crash, the pedestrian was struck again by another car traveling in the same direction.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment but sadly passed away from their injuries. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Erica Antionette Carree from Spartanburg.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation. They’ve identified the first driver involved, but the second one is still unknown.

