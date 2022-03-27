Upstate church holds community event in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Redemption Church held a community event called “Worship on the Water” in downtown Greenville on Sunday.

The event took place on the TD Stage at The Peace Center and started at 10:00 a.m.

The event included live music, food and prize giveaways.

Redemption Church is led by Ron and Hope Carpenter. The church has locations in San Jose, California, and Greenville, South Carolina. The campus in Greenville has regular services every Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

Check out these photos from the event.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.