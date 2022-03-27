Advertisement

Upstate church holds community event in downtown Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Redemption Church held a community event called “Worship on the Water” in downtown Greenville on Sunday.

The event took place on the TD Stage at The Peace Center and started at 10:00 a.m.

The event included live music, food and prize giveaways.

Redemption Church is led by Ron and Hope Carpenter. The church has locations in San Jose, California, and Greenville, South Carolina. The campus in Greenville has regular services every Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

Check out these photos from the event.

Caption

