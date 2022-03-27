Upstate restaurant destroyed during Sunday morning fire

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cowpens Fire Department said crews responded to Wagon Wheel Fish Camp this morning for a fire.

Officials said crews went to the scene at around 10:52 a.m. They controlled the flames but said they expect the building to be a total loss.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

Crews are still at the scene investigating what started the fire. We will update this story as we learn more.

