Average gas prices in Greenville drop more than 7 cents, GasBuddy says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Average gasoline prices in Greenville have fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 452 stations in Greenville.

The cheapest gas station in Greenville was priced at $3.59 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon. The lowest price in South Carolina Sunday was $3.34 per gallon while the highest was $4.42 per gallon.

The survey shows current gas prices in Spartanburg at $3.89 per gallon, with Charlotte sitting at $4.08 per gallon, and Asheville at $4.08 per gallon.

We’re told the national price of gas is unchanged in the last week averaging $4. 23 per gallon.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

Three states are opting to temporarily waive their gas tax to provide relief for motorists. Georgia, Maryland, and Connecticut have all signed bills that include a tax holiday.

