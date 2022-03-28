Car crashes through dining room of Greenville Co. restaurant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A car crashed through the dining room of a restaurant on Pelham Road Monday morning.

The glass facade of the restaurant was smashed and a sedan was completely inside the Joy of Tokyo restaurant near Beacon Drive.

Highway Patrol said the crash was reported just before 11 a.m.

Emergency crews have the restaurant taped off.

