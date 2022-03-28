Advertisement

Car crashes through dining room of Greenville Co. restaurant

A car crashed into Joy of Tokyo on Pelham Road.
A car crashed into Joy of Tokyo on Pelham Road.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A car crashed through the dining room of a restaurant on Pelham Road Monday morning.

The glass facade of the restaurant was smashed and a sedan was completely inside the Joy of Tokyo restaurant near Beacon Drive.

Highway Patrol said the crash was reported just before 11 a.m.

Emergency crews have the restaurant taped off.

