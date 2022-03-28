Advertisement

Coast Guard asks boat owners to check radios after series of distress calls

The Coast Guard says it has received a series of distress calls from an unregistered Marine...
The Coast Guard says it has received a series of distress calls from an unregistered Marine radio in the Hilton Head and Beaufort areas.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard is asking boat owners to check their VHF Marine radios after reporting a series of “uncorrelated distress calls.”

The calls are coming on the Digital Selective Calling System from an unregistered radio displaying an MMSI address of 100000001, a release from the Coast Guard states. Those calls have come in the Hilton Head and Beaufort area over the past few months.

The Coast Guard received the first signal on April 26, 2021, and the signals stopped in July. But the radio resumed intermittent transmissions in February 2022, causing interference with marine radio traffic in the Hilton Head and Beaufort area.

False distress calls have the potential to mask genuine distress calls and overwhelm the search and rescue system’s ability to respond to emergencies, the Coast Guard says.

Anyone with information about the faulty radio is asked to call the Coast Guard at 843-740-7050.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire at Wagon Wheel Fish Camp in Spartanburg
Owners of Upstate restaurant release statement after fire
DEA decodes secret drug messages
DEA releases list of common emojis teens use as code to deal drugs
An elderly driver crashed through Joy of Tokyo on Pelham Road.
Driver crashes through Greenville restaurant
DEA decodes secret drug messages
DEA decodes secret drug messages
Surprise Squad: Family in need of handicap home renovations
Surprise Squad: Family in need of handicap home renovations