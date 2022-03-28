Advertisement

Gamecocks WBB head to Final Four after beating Bluejays

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4), guard Destanni Henderson (3), guard Zia Cooke (1) and...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4), guard Destanni Henderson (3), guard Zia Cooke (1) and forward Laeticia Amihere (15) celebrate a basket during the second half of a first round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team is headed to the Final Four after beating the Creighton Bluejays 80 to 50 in Sunday’s game.

The team is in its sixth NCAA Regional Final in the program’s history and its fourth in the last five NCAA Tournaments.

The Gamecocks will head to Minneapolis for the Final Four game.

Stay tuned to find out which team they will play.

