Greenville PD looking for two in grocery store fraud case

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville Police Department need help to identify two women in a financial fraud case.

Police said the fraud took place at a grocery store on Pelham Road. The suspects purchased several items on a stolen card and gifts cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.