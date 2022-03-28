Increased fire danger warning issued in McDowell County

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in McDowell County announced an increased fire danger warning Monday morning.

We’re told west to northwest winds of 10 to 20 MPH with gusts of 20 to 30 MPH, combined with a minimum of relative humidity that value in the 10 to 20 percent range. Officials say very dry vegetation will result in another afternoon with enhanced fire danger across the region.

The effect will go from 11 a.m. through Monday evening.

