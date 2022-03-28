Advertisement

Man dies after Pickens Co. shooting

(WCAX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a man has died after a shooting early Monday morning.

The coroner said 31-year-old Kennedy Drayton died from a single gunshot wound at his home on Moorefield Memorial Highway around 12:30 a.m.

Drayton’s death was ruled a homicide.

The incident is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

