Man dies after Pickens Co. shooting

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a man has died after a shooting early Monday morning.

The coroner said 31-year-old Kennedy Drayton died from a single gunshot wound at his home on Moorefield Memorial Highway around 12:30 a.m.

Drayton’s death was ruled a homicide.

The incident is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.