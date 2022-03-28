Police: Woman goes missing after disturbance call in NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee Indian Police Department said they are searching for a woman who went missing after a disturbance.

Tonya Tolliver’s family has not heard from her since March 14. Police say on that night around 11:30 p.m., they responded to a disturbance call in a gravel parking lot near a casino and interacted with Tonya and her husband.

Tonya Tolliver’s cell phone has been turned off.

Police say the couple have no known mode of transportation and were believed to be camping in the Cherokee area.

Anyone with information on Tonya Tolliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cherokee Indian Police Department at 828-359-6633.

