Spartanburg District 6 names new Dorman High School athletic director

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg District Six Athletic Department announced Jon Stoehr as the district’s new athletic director Monday.

The announcement was made during a meeting Monday morning with Dorman High School and the District Six’s coaching staff. Stoehr will replace Flynn Harrell, who will retire at the end of June after serving the past 15 years as athletic director at the school.

The district said Stoehr has coached at Dorman as an assistant in the boys’ basketball program for the past five years and as an assistant in the boys’ cross country program for the past three years. He was on the coaching staff and played an integral role in three boys basketball state championships and two boys cross country state championships.

“Jon’s experience in athletics and business administration will be a true asset to our district’s athletic program. Not only does Jon demonstrate a strong work ethic but he understands the value of building strong relationships with students. Athletics is an important part of our District Six family, and we are excited to have him serve in this new role,” said Superintendent Dr. Darryl Owings.

We’re told Stoehr will officially begin his role as athletic director on July 1, 2022. He will begin the transition process into his new position immediately.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.