Teen dies, 10-year-old in critical condition after shooting

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was killed and another young boy is in critical condition after a shooting incident on Sunday.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Ferguson Road where the two boys, ages 10 and 15, suffered gunshot wounds.

The boys were airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The 15-year-old Noah Ensley died on Sunday from his injuries.

Deputies said the 10-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

Officials have not yet released details about how the boys suffered gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are conducting a joint investigation into the shooting.

“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office staff extends our deepest sympathy to the Ensley family,” said Sheriff Chip Hall. “Please continue to pray for this family, their friends, and our community.”

FOX Carolina reached out to the Jackson County School District which declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.