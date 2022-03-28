Advertisement

Train cars partially derail in Greenville County

Train partially derailed at Harrison Bridge Road and SC-14.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a train partially derailed in Greenville County on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Harrison Bridge Road near SC-14/North Main Street.

Troopers said the roadway was partially damaged when the wheels came off the rail and the area will be closed for approximately 24 hours.

