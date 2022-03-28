Trevor Lawrence returns to Upstate for FCA event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former quarterback for Clemson University and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will partake in “A Night of Faith, Family, and Football” with Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Organizers say the event will take place Monday, March 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenville located at 220 North Main Street. The event will start at 7 p.m.

This event is free for all attendees.

