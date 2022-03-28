Advertisement

Trevor Lawrence returns to Upstate for FCA event

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former quarterback for Clemson University and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will partake in “A Night of Faith, Family, and Football” with Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Organizers say the event will take place Monday, March 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenville located at 220 North Main Street. The event will start at 7 p.m.

This event is free for all attendees.

