Advertisement

Upstate store owner evaded paying $89K in taxes, SCDOR says

Vijay Kumar
Vijay Kumar(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested an Upstate store owner they say evaded state taxes.

Vijay Kumar, 61, is the owner of Get n Go convenience store in Lyman.

SCDOR said from 2017 to 2020, the store made retail sales totaling $1.9 million. However, Kumar only reported $387,885 to SCDOR, officials say.

According to SCDOR, Kumar evaded paying $89,700 in state sales taxes.

Kumar is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Coast Guard says it has received a series of distress calls from an unregistered Marine...
Coast Guard asks boat owners to check radios after series of distress calls
Train partially derailed at Harrison Bridge Road and SC-14.
Train cars partially derail in Greenville County
Asheville firefighters battling ‘fast moving urban wildfire’
Kailey Milligan
Deputies ask for help finding missing Upstate teen