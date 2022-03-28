Upstate store owner evaded paying $89K in taxes, SCDOR says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested an Upstate store owner they say evaded state taxes.

Vijay Kumar, 61, is the owner of Get n Go convenience store in Lyman.

SCDOR said from 2017 to 2020, the store made retail sales totaling $1.9 million. However, Kumar only reported $387,885 to SCDOR, officials say.

According to SCDOR, Kumar evaded paying $89,700 in state sales taxes.

Kumar is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.