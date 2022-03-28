Advertisement

Upstate woman dies weeks after crash in Cherokee Co.

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman passed away today from injuries she recieved during a crash earlier this month.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as 24-year-old Taylor Sadowsky Goodwin.

Fowler said in a release, “Miss Goodwin was the driver of a 2011 Ford that was headed east on Green River Road at 5:55 p.m. on March 13 when her vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Old Metal Road. Following impact, her vehicle struck a utility pole causing entrapment. Goodwin was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died Monday at 4:58 p.m.”

No other information regarding the crash was released. We will update this story as more details become available.

