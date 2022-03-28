Warm Up Coming, Showers & T-Storms Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Partly cloudy, chilly and quiet again tonight. Not quite as cold as the past few nights, but we’ll still see lows range form the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday starts with some morning sunshine, but clouds will take the upper hand around midday and in the afternoon. It will be a pleasant day regardless, with mild highs all-around in the low to mid 60s. Less breezy, too!

We really start to warm up on Wednesday! High pressure will begin to slide out to sea, turning our winds toward the south as clouds start to increase. Highs will top out in the low 70s in the mountains for the middle of the week, and will set their sights on the upper 70s upstate!

Thursday brings our next round of showers and thunderstorms as a new storm system sweeps out of the central U.S. It’s too early to make any calls on the potential for severe weather, we’ll keep a close eye on the system, stay tuned!

