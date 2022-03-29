Ambulance simulator bringing reality to EMT training program in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The classroom experience has gone to another level for some seniors at Laurens District 55 High School. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning, unveiling a new ambulance simulator.

This is part of the Emergency Medical Technician train program offered to seniors.

So far, their training has all been based in the classroom. Now, its becoming more focused.

“It brings us so much more reality,” said Heidi Ashmore, a student in the program said. “You don’t realize how much room you have until you are in the back of a simulator, and you realize this is what we’re working with.”

Essentially they’re getting on the job training without being on the job.

Program instructor, Steven Hudson, says the simulator will allow students to carry out mock 9-1-1 calls from start to finish. Learning to make a medically sound decision in a setting comparable to the environment EMT’s currently work in will give students advantages for when they’re ready to enter the workforce.

“I’ve been in EMS since about 1994,” said Hudson, EMT program coordinator at Piedmont Technical College. “We’ve tried to recreate the back of an ambulance in the classroom and it just isn’t realistic.”

“It makes me feel like we’re finally getting to wear we are getting more opportunities and I’m finally going to be able to experience more,” Jasmine Epperly said, a student in the program. “Because it’s what I want to do, it makes me feel like I’m helping.”

A study was done back in 2019 in South Carolina that revealed the need for more emergency services workers. In Laurens County, we’re told EMS is currently full staff, but that wasn’t always the case.

During times of shortage, responding was difficult in some sorts.

“It impacts the community when you have to shut trucks down and don’t have the ambulances to respond,” Kevin Uldrick said, the Director of EMS for Laurens County.

