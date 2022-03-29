Buncombe County school board member passes away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A member of the Buncombe County Schools Board of education passed away Tuesday morning.

The school district said Max Queen, who represented the Enka District, was 66 years old.

Queen served on the school board since 2014 and was involved in many other organizations in the area including Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue and Buncombe Emergency Medical Services.

He was a registered nurse and a paramedic for many years, according to the district.

“Mr. Queen was a valued member of the Buncombe County Schools and Asheville community,” said Ann Franklin, chair of the board of education. “Not only was he wonderful to work with, he was a kind and caring soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

