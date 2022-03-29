Cherokee County deputy charged with DUI after crash on duty

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Cherokee County deputy was arrested and fired after a crash while he was on duty Monday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Jackie Garrett, 64, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Wilkinsville HIghway around 10 a.m.

After an investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Garrett was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Garrett was terminated following his arrest. He has worked with the agency as a civil process deputy since June 2017.

The sheriff released the following statement about the incident:

“Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach. Under no circumstances should anyone ever drive a motor vehicle while under the influence, the former officer exercised poor judgment and decision making when he chose to drive. His arrest in no way should take away from all the hard work and dedication of all the officers that are doing things right on a daily basis in this noble profession. The great men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to serve with honor, professionalism, excellence, dedication and above all with integrity.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.