Deputies charge 3 after meth lab found in Anderson County

(Left tot right) Thomason, Spoon, and Shaw.
(Left tot right) Thomason, Spoon, and Shaw.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three people were charged after deputies found a meth lab in Pelzer Sunday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to investigate suspicious acitivity on New Hope Road in Pelzer. Upon arrival, deputies quickly noticed drug activity. Meth, fentanyl, cocaine, xanax, and one pistol were seized along with an active mobile meth lab.

We’re told three people were arrested and charged.

Michael J. Thomason received the following charges:

  • Trafficking meth
  • Manufacturing meth
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to distribute xanax
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
  • Possession of a weapon by a felon

Stacey K. Spoon was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking meth
  • Manufacturing meth
  • Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to distribute xanax
  • Furnishing contraband into a prison
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Austin M. Shaw was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking meth
  • Manufacturing meth
  • Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to distribute xanax
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

