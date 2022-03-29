Deputies charge 3 after meth lab found in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three people were charged after deputies found a meth lab in Pelzer Sunday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to investigate suspicious acitivity on New Hope Road in Pelzer. Upon arrival, deputies quickly noticed drug activity. Meth, fentanyl, cocaine, xanax, and one pistol were seized along with an active mobile meth lab.

We’re told three people were arrested and charged.

Michael J. Thomason received the following charges:

Trafficking meth

Manufacturing meth

Possession of cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute xanax

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession of a weapon by a felon

Stacey K. Spoon was charged with the following:

Trafficking meth

Manufacturing meth

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute xanax

Furnishing contraband into a prison

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Austin M. Shaw was charged with the following:

Trafficking meth

Manufacturing meth

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute xanax

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.