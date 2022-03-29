Deputies say to call 911 if you see this missing 14-year-old
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager.
Deputies said 14-year-old Nancy Lucas went missing around 9 p.m. from Hedge Street in Greenville.
She may be with a relative, deputies said.
She is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Nancy is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.