Officials: Teen’s family alerts deputies of man having sexual relations with minor

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Seneca man was arrested on multiple charges related to an investigation involving criminal sex acts with a minor, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said an investigation began on Feb. 27 after a family member of the minor notified the Sheriff’s Office that Jessie Dewayne Shook, 26, was having sexual relations with an underage teenager between the summer of 2020 and the summer of 2021.

We’re told officials also uncovered images of the teen that were sent to Shook as well as images of Shook sent to the teen.

Deputies said Shook has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree, and disseminating harmful material to a minor as well as six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

Shook was also served four Magistrate Bench Warrants when he was booked into jail and remains in custody at the Detention Center on a combined $50,000 surety bond, according to deputies.

