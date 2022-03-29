'Keep praying': Family of Upstate woman mauled by dogs gives update on her condition

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Abbeville County woman who was mauled by three dogs is still fighting for her life, according to her family.

Kyleen Waltman was viciously attacked outside of a home in Honea Path on March 21.

The family shared an update on Kyleen’s GoFundMe page Sunday saying she has a spinal cord injury in addition to her other injuries. They say she is still in very serious condition and is being closely monitored.

The family said doctors are keeping her sedated so Kyleen doesn’t aggravate her spinal cord by trying to move.

We’re told Kyleen is still on the ventilator. She is doing most of the work herself, however, her blood pressure keeps going high and her oxygen drops low.

“I just wanted to thank everyone that has prayed and donated to help my sister. It’s been a long week. My mama is having a difficult time with all this. If everyone would also keep her in your prayers that would be great. She has been by Kyleen’s side since day one. Kyleen still has a ways to go. The doctor told us that they are watching her left leg because it has a lot of dead tissue, it was worse than they originally thought. We are praying they don’t have to amputate it. She does have a spinal injury which we didn’t know until Friday he told us they are also keeping her sedated so she doesn’t aggravate it by trying to move. Thats why they haven’t woke her up yet. They still hasn’t took the ventilator off her. She is doing most of the work herself it’s just her blood pressure keeps going really high and her oxygen drops low. She still doesn’t know what has happened. Thank you all for helping with it be by prayers or monetarily. Just please keep praying and I ask again keep my mama Diane Jonson also in your prayers. I will have another update when we know more. Thank you!!”

