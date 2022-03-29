Fort Bragg soldier from Upstate dies after found unresponsive in car, officials say

FAYETVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Army is investigating the death of a special operations soldier with ties to the Upstate.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) said Major Eric “Adam” Ewoldson, 38, was found unresponsive in a parked car on Fort Bragg near the junction of Lamont and Manchester roads around 7:320 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

“The sudden loss of Adam is a tragedy to his family, friends, and fellow soldiers,” said Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, U.S. Army Special Operations Command commanding general in a news release. “He was an outstanding officer and teammate, and he will be sorely missed. We will mourn his passing, and support his family through this difficult time.”

Maj. Ewoldsen was a native of Greer, South Carolina, and entered the Army in 2007 as an infantry officer, according to the USASOC. He was assigned to USASOC in 2016 and deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

The Army said Ewoldsen’s duty assignments included stints with the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Fort Richardson, Alaska, in 2008; the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 2010; and the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in 2012.

We’re told Ewoldsen’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (fourth award); Meritorious Service Medal (second award); Army Commendation Medal (third award); Army Achievement Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Iraq Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (third award); NATO Medal; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman Badge; Expert Infantryman Badge; Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge; and Parachutist Badge. the statement said.

Maj. Ewoldsen’s cause of death is under investigation.

