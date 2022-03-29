Greenville PD K-9 team to collect donations for animal shelter Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You can help local animals who are still looking for their forever home by filing the cruisers!

The Greenville Police Department is collecting items for the Greenville Humane Society and Greenville County Animal Care Wednesday, March 30 at the Bon Secours Wellness Area from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Some of the items that are needed include: newspaper, blankets, Clorox, dog treats, laundry detergent, wet cat food and dog food, toys, non-latex gloves, distilled water, office supplies, and metal food bowls.

The Greenville Police Department also partnered with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to give out a buy one get one ticket voucher redeemable for two tickets to the hockey game on April 8.

