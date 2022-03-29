Advertisement

Greenville PD K-9 team to collect donations for animal shelter Wednesday

Fill the Cruiser
Fill the Cruiser(Greenville PD)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You can help local animals who are still looking for their forever home by filing the cruisers!

The Greenville Police Department is collecting items for the Greenville Humane Society and Greenville County Animal Care Wednesday, March 30 at the Bon Secours Wellness Area from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Some of the items that are needed include: newspaper, blankets, Clorox, dog treats, laundry detergent, wet cat food and dog food, toys, non-latex gloves, distilled water, office supplies, and metal food bowls.

The Greenville Police Department also partnered with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to give out a buy one get one ticket voucher redeemable for two tickets to the hockey game on April 8.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Army Staff Sgt. Grady H. Canup
Missing for decades: Body of Upstate soldier killed in WWII has been found
Jessie Shook
Officials: Teen’s family alerts deputies of man having sexual relations with minor
Noah Ensley (left) and Bridger Ensley (right)
‘They loved each other:’ NC teen, 10-year-old brother die after shooting incident
Antonio Porterv
APD: Man found hiding in ceiling of restaurant receives additional charges