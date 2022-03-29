Greenwood PD: 3 suspects in custody following chase on Monday night

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said three suspects were taken into custody on Monday night after leading officers on a chase.

Officers said they initially recognized the vehicle as a car that was possibly involved in a shooting incident earlier today. They tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.

According to officers, the chase lasted a few minutes before the suspect crashed into the porch of a home on Florida Avenue. The three people in the car tried to run away but were caught and taken into custody.

Officers said no injuries were reported after the incident. They said they hope to release more information regarding the situation tomorrow morning.

