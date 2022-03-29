Heavy rain and storms are back Thursday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warmer temps arrive on Wednesday, ahead of showers and storms for Thursday. Skies will clear by Thursday night into Friday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Clouds will hang tough on Wednesday, with a few peeks of sun. Highs will get back to the 70s for most spots, ahead of the rain coming late Wednesday night.

Downpours arrive between 2-4AM Thursday morning, and will linger through lunchtime. The storms will be very strong out to our west, but will be losing their intensity as they move into our area. An isolated severe storm is possible, with damaging wind being the primary threat. Heavy rain will be an issue for the AM commute so give yourself plenty of time.

Rain clears out in the afternoon, with any threat for storms shifting east of us. Skies clear for Thursday night, with sunshine ahead for Friday! Expect highs on Friday to warm into the 60s for the mountains and 70s in the Upstate.

The weekend looks mostly dry for now, but a couple stray showers are possible late Saturday in the mountains. Highs will be seasonably pleasant in the mid 60s to low 70s.

