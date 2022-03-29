Hiking safety tips before hitting the trails

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures have warmed up and that means more people are getting outside. Places in the Upstate that are sure to have more spectators - mountain trails.

There isn’t a shortage of scenery in the Upstate mountains.

“It’s just a way to connect with nature,” said Beau Bethel, owner of Blue Wall Adventures.

His company teaches people how to ride bicycles, and what it’s like to take on nature while exploring the great outdoors.

Although hiking and biking can be fun for the most part, if you’re not careful those miles you spent logging can end with serious consequences.

“I would have to say for sure some of the difficult trails in South Carolina are along the Foothills trails,” said Bethel. “Which is runs from Oconee County State Park to Table Rock State Park. That’s the heart of the blue wall; and so it’s really steep up and down, lots of big waterfalls.”

When it warms up, emergency first responders typically see an increase in calls for rescue.

“The number one problem we have is people will start out on our trails and they’ll become physically compromised someway,” said Billy Gibson, Emergency Services Director for Pickens County. “They’ll get tired or they realize they probably shouldn’t have started that trail.”

One beautiful aspect of South Carolina trails, some of them have waterfalls that are a sight to be behold in person.

“For me, I’m always amazed, it never gets old. Even the same ones I see,” Bethel said.

However, if you’re not careful a slip and fall could be detrimental.

“Stay on the marked trail, and that way if we do run into a medical emergency or, heaven forbid an injury, we are able to find them quickly,” Gibson said.

Rescue teams often consist of a crew from a nearby fire station, EMS, and special ops - depending on the mission.

“You can have 25 or 30 people on scene depending how far up the trail we are,” Gibson told us.

While it’s warming up, animals are starting to come out of hibernation. If you do see a bear or snake - don’t approach it. Chances are its sun bathing.

A few more tips: take water, snacks, proper attire, fully charged cell phone and batter pack, be physically prepared for the trail, don’t hike after sundown, never go alone, have necessary medications.

