Mission Health announces updated visitation restrictions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mission Health Hospitals announced their updated visitation policy after seeing Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to decrease.

The health system said it will now be at a Level 1 visitation policy which means two healthy visitors are allowed per inpatient during regular visitor hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and one guest may remain overnight.

Due to limited space in some of the physicians’ practice waiting rooms, the health system said visitors at practices and clinics may still be limited.

We’re told one visitor will still be allowed for Covid-19 positive patients or with patients waiting for a Covid-19 test result.

The health system said in an effort to keep everyone safe, visitors and employees will be required to wear a mask in all public and patient care areas of Mission Health hospitals. Visitors younger than 12 will require administration permission.

