Advertisement

Police: Suspects hack pumps, steal hundreds of gallons of gas in moving truck

Investigators ask community to be vigilant
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police said two men were arrested after they were caught stealing hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel.

Lake Lure Police Department said 833 gallons of diesel fuel were pumped from an Ingles gas station on Highway 9 in the early morning hours on Thursday. While investigating, officers found surveillance video of a large UHaul truck, which employees said had been at the store when it was closed on multiple occasions.

On Friday, the Uhaul returned and Ingles employees called 911.

Police said they confronted two men with the truck who tried to hide. Dajon Akeem Ranard Howard and Taqwam Omar Sharif Abrams, both from Sumter, SC, were arrested.

Officers say Howard and Abrams were hacking the gas pumps and pumping hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel into large plastic containers in the back of the UHaul.

The incident remains under investigation, but the police department asked the community to be vigilant and report it to police if you see large trucks at service stations when they are closed overnight.

Howard and Abrams were booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to fire on Echo Circle
Firefighters respond to house fire in Greer on Monday
Charles Edward Goodwin Jr, is charged with murder in the Dec. 20, 1998, killing of Stephanie...
Man charged in 1998 Dorchester Co. cold case homicide
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man in 1998 homicide after DNA match