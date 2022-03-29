Advertisement

Upstate deputy involved in crash while driving a patrol car

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy was involved in a crash this afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the driver was traveling along Wilkinsville Highway when they drove off the side of the road and crashed. Troopers said no one was injured following the collision.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said the crash is under investigation. We will update this story as more details are released.

