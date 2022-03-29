Upstate deputy involved in crash while driving a patrol car

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy was involved in a crash this afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the driver was traveling along Wilkinsville Highway when they drove off the side of the road and crashed. Troopers said no one was injured following the collision.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said the crash is under investigation. We will update this story as more details are released.

