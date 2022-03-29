Upstate humanitarian groups looking for bullet proof vests, other donations, for aid workers in Ukraine

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “For all of us it’s just shock.”

Ania Greenwood says her native Poland has gained many new evacuee neighbors in recent months.

“Poland is just full,” she told FOX Carolina. “We’ve received more than 2 million people.”

And still--she says there are more that need to be rescued.

“I went to the border, and there are queues, kilometers of them, of young moms with little children, and elderly grandmothers, tending to all of them, just women and children crying,” she said, recounting her most recent trip outside of Poland, where she witnessed the devastation, pain, and fear firsthand.

Ania works with local ministries and organizations in Europe to evacuate people in the hardest hit, and hardest to reach, places in Ukraine.

“People were crying and asking and begging” ‘take me!’” she said.

For her and other aid workers, it’s dangerous every time they cross over into the war-torn country. But they didn’t realize just how dangerous until recently.

“They had signs that aid ‘humanitarian help,’ and still, Russians decided to shoot at this van,” Ania said.

She says one of their workers was killed when Russians fired on one of their rescue convoys, which is why they are now trying to raise money and get donations for bullet proof vests and helmets.

“They’ve realized that no one is off limits and they want to protect their volunteers,” said Upstate resident and activist Jack Connolly.

Connolly, who is a local photographer in Greenville, formed Direct Support Ukraine, a grassroots organization, with his wife (who is from Ukraine) when the conflict first started. So far, the couple say they’ve raised more than $40,000 to send overseas to aid Ukraine.

“We’re sending money directly to Ukraine, and also, we have connections with people who are shipping stuff to Poland to get supplies into Ukraine,” he explained.

He says this new venture is just the latest step in an effort to do their part to help.

“We’re literally going to be saving lives of people in Ukraine and we can do that here in Greenville, South Carolina,” Connolly said.

For her part, Ania says they appreciate anything people are able to give. She says they don’t know how long this will last, but that they plan to continue conducting operations to get as many people as possible out for as long as they can.

“Send blessings to Ukraine to just stop this evil war,” she exclaimed. This needs to stop.”

To get involved and donate, you can go to directsupportukraine.com. All donations go straight to Ukraine and the humanitarian workers with various ministries and nonprofits operating throughout the region.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.