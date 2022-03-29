Vietnam veterans welcomed home in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday is Vietnam Veterans Day and what better way to celebrate than a homecoming for Vietnam vets and their families.

Greenville County Veterans Affairs, Miss Liberty Bell, and others are putting on a homecoming party with food, music, and Vietnam vets as their guests of honor.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Runway Cafe at 21 Airport Road Ext in Greenville.

To attend you must RSVP your Vietnam vet and the rest of your family here.

