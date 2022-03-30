Deadly tractor-trailer crash blocking Greenville intersection

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a deadly crash in Greenville.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of SC418 and Huff Creek Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Troopers said at this time, the road is blocked.

