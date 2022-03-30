Deputies charge 12 Buncombe County residents in copper wire theft ring

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 12 residents have been charged for stealing cooper communication and selling to scrap yards across Western North Carolina after a weeks-long investigation, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies executed six search warrants on Western North Carolina area scrap yards in addition to homes, cars, and cell phones during the investigation. A total of 169 criminal charges have been filed so far in relation to these thefts.

The following individuals have been charged by the Sheriff’s Office:

Nathaniel Bruce Scott Styles of Candler is charged with:

8 counts of felony larceny

9 counts of felony conspiracy

11 counts of injury to utility wires

9 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

1 count of possession of methamphetamine

Amanda Diane Bailey of Candler is charged with:

5 counts of felony conspiracy

3 counts of injury to utility wire

2 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

1 count of felony larceny

1 count of aiding and abetting felony larceny

1 count of possession of methamphetamine

Samuel Nathan Mortier of Candler is charged with:

1 count of felony larceny

7 counts of felony conspiracy

4 counts of felony injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

4 counts of felony injury to utility wire

1 count of felony obtaining property by false pretense

Michael Joel Ingle of Candler is charged with:

10 counts of felony conspiracy

7 counts of felony Injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

6 counts of felony Injury to utility wire

1 count of felony obtaining property by false pretense

Carahlynn Jordon Thomas of Weaverville is charged with:

Obtaining property by false pretense

Felony conspiracy to pbtain property by false pretenses

Kendra Mae Akins of Candler is charged with:

3 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses

Brandon Wayne Wilson of Candler is charged with:

6 counts of felony conspiracy

4 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

3 counts of injury to utility wire

1 count of felony larceny

Bryan Douglas McAninch of Candler is charged with:

Felony possession of stolen goods

Obtaining property by false pretenses

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Edward Lemuel Hoglen of Candler is charged with:

2 counts of Felony larceny

3 counts of felony conspiracy

2 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

2 counts of injury to utility wire

Thomas Edward Pitts of Candler is charged with:

1 count of Felony possession of stolen property

1 count of felony larceny

3 counts of felony conspiracy

1 count of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

1 count of Injury to utility wires

Tommy Presten Akins of Candler is charged with:

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

6 counts of Felony Conspiracy

3 counts of Felony Larceny

2 counts of Injury to Property While Obtaining Nonferrous Metal

5 counts of Injury to Utility Wire

Danny Mack Akins Jr. of Candler is charged with:

9 counts of felony conspiracy

4 counts of felony larceny

3 counts of injury to property while obtaining nonferrous metal

6 counts of injury to utility wire

We’re told Danny Atkins faces additional charges not related to the copper wire theft that include felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, and careless and reckless driving.

Anyone with information on where Danny Mack Atkins Jr. or Tommy Preston Akins may be, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

