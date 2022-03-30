Dispatch: Deputy responding to handicap violation calls for backup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said a Greenville County deputy was responding to an incident when he called for backup Wednesday afternoon.

We’re told the deputy was at the Dollar General located at 2121 Locust Hill Road responding to a handicap violation. Once on scene, the driver tried to back up and then go forward nearly hitting the deputy’s car. That’s when the deputy requested emergency backup.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver took off.

This is all the information we have at this time.

