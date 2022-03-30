Advertisement

Driver dies in head-on crash in Greenville County, troopers say

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said one driver was killed in a head-on crash in Greenville County Tuesday night.

One driver was heading south on East Standing Springs Road when they crossed a over the center line and hit another car around 10:24 p.m., according to troopers.

We’re told the driver that caused the crash was taken to the hospital with injuries while the driver of the other car was sadly pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

