Flowers begin to bloom for Biltmore’s spring celebration Friday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flowers by the thousands on 8,000 acres and unique art experiences are coming to the Biltmore Estate.

Every spring, the annual Biltmore transforms the gardens and grounds with nearly 72,000 tulips as part of the Biltmore Blooms springtime celebration. Other flowers expected to bloom this year are:

Conservatory: Tulips, Daffodils, Begonias, Chenille Plant, Orchids, Brunfelsia, Angel’s Trumpet, Starburst, Grape Hyacinth, Powderpuff Tree

Shrub Garden: Spirea, Heath, Daffodils, Forsythia, Barberry, Lenten Rose, Yoshino Cherry

Spring Garden: Daffodils, Japanese Pieris, Lenton Rose, Forsythia, Red Bud

Azalea Garden: Lenten Rose, Daffodils, Spirea, Virginia Bluebells, Red Bud

Walled Garden: Crocus, Lenten Rose, Viola, Edgeworthia, Daffodils, Snowdrops, Hyacinth, Reticulated Iris

Entry and Approach Road: Periwinkle, Spirea, Lenten Rose, Red Maple, Tulips, Daffodils, PJM Rhododendron, Grape Hyacinth, Barrenwort

Inn on Biltmore Estate: Daffodils, Lenten Rose, Forsythia, Iris, Camellia

Antler Hill Village / Winery: Daffodils, Lenten Rose, Forsythia, Periwinkle, Japanese Pieris, Veronica, Spanish Bluebells, Iris, Camellias, Grape Hyacinth

Biltmore Blooms begins Friday, April 1 and will run through Thursday, May 26.

Additional activities include new Biltmore wine releases, a large-scale model railroad display, and an Easter scavenger hunt.

